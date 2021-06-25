MSHP: Interstate 29 closed in Andrew County

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has closed down part of Interstate 29 in Andrew County due to a construction crane that may tip over due to flash flooding.

According to the MSHP, northbound traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 71 at the 56 mile marker and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Route CC at the 65 mile marker.

MSHP adds that I-29 in Holt County is closed from the 84 mile marker to the 92 mile marker due to flooding. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto MO 118 at the 84 mile marker and southbound traffic is being diverted on U.S. 59 at the 92 mile marker.

