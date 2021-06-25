Clear
MSHP: Interstate 29 closed in Andrew County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has closed down part of Interstate 29 in Andrew County due to a construction crane that may tip over due to flash flooding.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 12:45 AM

According to the MSHP, northbound traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 71 at the 56 mile marker and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Route CC at the 65 mile marker.

MSHP adds that I-29 in Holt County is closed from the 84 mile marker to the 92 mile marker due to flooding. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto MO 118 at the 84 mile marker and southbound traffic is being diverted on U.S. 59 at the 92 mile marker.

Stay with KQ2 as updates become available.

Thunderstorms moved through the area today, and another round of storms will begin to develop into the evening. These storms have the chance to be strong to severe. The main threats will remain as strong winds and heavy rain, however hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue on Friday into Saturday as a front rolls through. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the weekend into next week with several more scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
