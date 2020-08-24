MSHP: Man killed in officer-involved shooting died of suicide

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released more details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting incident.

The patrol said Shiloh D. Smith, 35, of St. Joseph died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident happened last Thursday around 10:20 p.m. in Gentry County when a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Troopers said Smith did not stop and fired shots at the deputy at different times during the pursuit. Troopers said the deputy returned fire before Smith crashed on Missouri 31 at Fairmont Road in DeKalb County.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.