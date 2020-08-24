Clear
MSHP: Man killed in officer-involved shooting died of suicide

The patrol said Shiloh D. Smith, 35, of St. Joseph died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 2:13 PM

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released more details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting incident.

The incident happened last Thursday around 10:20 p.m. in Gentry County when a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Troopers said Smith did not stop and fired shots at the deputy at different times during the pursuit. Troopers said the deputy returned fire before Smith crashed on Missouri 31 at Fairmont Road in DeKalb County.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The warm weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as end the weekend. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
