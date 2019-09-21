Clear

MSHP: Man life-flighted to hospital after crashing motorcycle into barbed wire fence

A 57-year-old man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle into a barbed wire fence just outside of Marvyille Friday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 8:59 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) A 57-year-old man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle into a barbed wire fence just outside of Marvyille Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route EE at 230th Road about seven miles northeast of Maryville at 4:02 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gregory Schulte, of Pickering, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson northbound on Route EE when he failed to negotiate a curve and travelled off the right side of the road. Schulte then lost control of the motorcycle, crossed another road and struck a barbed wire fence. The motorcycle then overturned and Schulte was ejected from the bike.

Schulte was life-flighted to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. He was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals could approach 2-4 inches.
