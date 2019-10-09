Clear

MSHP: Nebraska man injured after truck rolls over on I-29 in Holt County

A Nebraska man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-29 north of Mound City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A Nebraska man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-29 north of Mound City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that Keith W. Eickhoff, 60, was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram north on I-29 just after 11:00 a.m. when he attempted to change lanes and ran off the inside shoulder and struck a guardrail. The collision caused the truck to roll and slide to a stop.

The crash happened at the 86.4 mile marker, two miles north of Mound City.

Eickhoff was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by ambulance with moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Holt County Sheriff's Office and the Mound City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events