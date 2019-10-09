MSHP: Nebraska man injured after truck rolls over on I-29 in Holt County

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A Nebraska man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-29 north of Mound City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that Keith W. Eickhoff, 60, was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram north on I-29 just after 11:00 a.m. when he attempted to change lanes and ran off the inside shoulder and struck a guardrail. The collision caused the truck to roll and slide to a stop.

The crash happened at the 86.4 mile marker, two miles north of Mound City.

Eickhoff was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by ambulance with moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Holt County Sheriff's Office and the Mound City Fire Department assisted at the scene.