MSHP: Three stolen cars from Illinois lead troopers, police to multi-county pursuit

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Troopers and local police were involved in a multi-county chase Sunday morning with three stolen vehicles from Springfield, Illinois, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jake Angle, with MSHP Troop H, says that just after 7:00 a.m. troopers from Troop B contacted Troop H about three vehicles that were travelling at high rate of speed on U.S. Hwy. 36.

The three vehicles were spotted near Brookfield and local police were able to spike one of the vehicles on Hwy. 36 where the vehicle came to a stop. The driver of the vehicle fled and was later taken into custody.

The other two vehicles continued west into Clinton County and traveled on to I-35 southbound from Cameron. The vehicles then attempted to exit at mile marker 48 when one vehicle crashed. The driver of this vehicle also taking off on foot and was taken into custody by troopers.

The final vehicle was able to return to I-35 and troopers spiked the vehicle at mile marker 33. The driver of this vehicle fled on foot and was taken into custody at around 11:13 a.m.

Angle says that the three vehicles involved in the pursuit were stolen from a Dodge dealership in Springfield, Illinois.

The names of the drivers have not been released at this time.

Troopers were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Cameron Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Department, and the Brookfield Police Department.