MSHP water patrol rescues individual in Big Lake

(HOLT CO., Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol performed a water rescue Monday in Big Lake.
Troop H said on Twitter that water patrol troopers launched in order to bring an individual to safety.
While the Missouri River is supposed to lower before Wednesday, it is expected to crest at 24.8 feet in Rulo, Neb. on Saturday night. Major flood stage is 26 feet.
RELATED STORY: Missouri River to crest near major flood stage in St. Joseph this weekend
