MSHP conducts safety operation in Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program SAFETE operation in Buchanan County on Jan. 8.

According to a release by Troop H, the operation took place on Jan. 8 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Interstate 29, Interstate 229, U.S. Highway 59, and U.S. Highway 36.

Officers issued three citations for commercial vehicle violations and 14 warnings, and 14 motor vehicle inspections. One driver was placed out-of-service and two commercial motor vehicles were placed out-of-service.

Officers were assigned to pay special attention to violations that contribute to commercial motor vehicle crashes, such as speed, following too close, unsafe lane changes, careless driving, impaired driving and distracted driving—such as texting and making phone calls..