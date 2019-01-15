Clear
MSHP conducts safety operation in Buchanan County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program SAFETE operation in Buchanan County on Jan. 8.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 12:22 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program SAFETE operation in Buchanan County on Jan. 8.

According to a release by Troop H, the operation took place on Jan. 8 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Interstate 29, Interstate 229, U.S. Highway 59, and U.S. Highway 36.

Officers issued three citations for commercial vehicle violations and 14 warnings, and 14 motor vehicle inspections. One driver was placed out-of-service and two commercial motor vehicles were placed out-of-service.

Officers were assigned to pay special attention to violations that contribute to commercial motor vehicle crashes, such as speed, following too close, unsafe lane changes, careless driving, impaired driving and distracted driving—such as texting and making phone calls.. 

Good Tuesday morning! After dealing with dense fog, drizzle & misty conditions this morning, we'll still have a lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to remain below normal with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
