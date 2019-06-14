Clear

MSHP investigating after Trenton police officer shot during prisoner transport

A Trenton police officer was shot while transporting a prisoner through Daviess County Friday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A Trenton police officer was shot while transporting a prisoner through Daviess County Friday afternoon just after 3:00 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer, who is not being identified at this time, was transporting a prisoner on U.S. Route 69 to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for a mental evaluation when a struggle occurred. Sgt. Jake Angle with the highway patrol says the incident happened inside the officer's vehicle when the officer and prisoner struggled over a handgun in the car.

The vehicle came to a stop near a gas station near Route 69 in Winston.

During the struggle, the officer was shot in the abdomen. The officer was life-flighted to the hospital but her condition is unknown. The suspect was also injured in the struggle and was taken to the hospital with a hand injury.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.

