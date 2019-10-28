(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident that happened on Monday where an officer fired one shot.
Around 10:40 a.m., Sgt. Angle said officials from Highway Patrol, Savannah and Country Club Village police departments, and Andrew County Sheriff's Office arrived at LaVerna Senior Living Facility.
Authorities were serving a felony arrest warrant to a worker who was working on the roof of the senior living facility.
According to Sgt. Angle, when they arrived multiple people fled on foot.
An officer discharged his service weapon, but no one was reported injured.
Four people were taken into custody, including the person originally wanted on a warrant.
The entire incident is under investigation.
Related Content
- MSHP investigating incident in Savannah where officer fired one shot
- MSHP investigating after Trenton police officer shot during prisoner transport
- Fire at Savannah Square
- SJPD investigating shooting incident
- MSHP teaches the importance of driver, officer safety
- MSHP urging safety after recent heavy rain
- MSHP requests help with fatal crash
- MSHP reports 9 deaths over Christmas holiday
- MSHP urging safety during holiday celebrations
- MSHP conducts safety operation in Buchanan County