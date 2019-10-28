MSHP investigating incident in Savannah where officer fired one shot

Clear

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 3:42 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an incident that happened on Monday where an officer fired one shot.

Around 10:40 a.m., Sgt. Angle said officials from Highway Patrol, Savannah and Country Club Village police departments, and Andrew County Sheriff's Office arrived at LaVerna Senior Living Facility. 

Authorities were serving a felony arrest warrant to a worker who was working on the roof of the senior living facility.

According to Sgt. Angle, when they arrived multiple people fled on foot. 

An officer discharged his service weapon, but no one was reported injured.

Four people were taken into custody, including the person originally wanted on a warrant.

The entire incident is under investigation.

