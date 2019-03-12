MSHP preparing for 109th recruiting class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking applications for the 109th Academy Recruiting class.

"We try to get a class to start the academy of around 40 people. Of course, not everyone makes it through the process for various reasons, but if you don't make it when you apply once, we really encourage you to apply again because there are a lot of applicants that maybe aren't physically ready or have a conflict in their schedule because it is a rigorous application process."

An applicant must have two years of law enforcement experience, two years of military service or 30 college credit hours.

Interested applicants can apply here.

Applicants must also pass a written and physical exam before being accepted into the Academy in July.

Troop H will host the written test on March 30.

Troop A will host a written test on April 13.

For more information, visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.