Clear

MSHP reminds drivers to not drive around barricades during flooding

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to not drive around barricades during flooding.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to not drive around barricades during flooding.

"Please remember do not drive around barricades," MSHP Troop H Cpt. Jim McDonald said. "Barricades are there to close a roadway and protect you. Drivers must respect barriers or barricades put in place by MoDOT. It is extremely dangerous and violation of state law to drive around them."

Roads closed as of Friday evening due to flooding along the Missouri River include: 

-I-29 at Rock Port Exit 110

-U.S. Route 159 in Holt County

-U.S. Route 136 in Atchison County

-U.S. 159  west of Route 111 near Big Lake (could extend east overnight)

-U.S. 136 west of Rock Port (closed on Missouri and Nebraska sides)

The Missouri Department of Transporation said drivers wanting to head north on I-29 should use I-35 and then turn onto I-80 in Iowa. 

For more information on road closures, visit https://www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events