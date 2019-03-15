MSHP reminds drivers to not drive around barricades during flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to not drive around barricades during flooding.

"Please remember do not drive around barricades," MSHP Troop H Cpt. Jim McDonald said. "Barricades are there to close a roadway and protect you. Drivers must respect barriers or barricades put in place by MoDOT. It is extremely dangerous and violation of state law to drive around them."

Roads closed as of Friday evening due to flooding along the Missouri River include:

-I-29 at Rock Port Exit 110

-U.S. Route 159 in Holt County

-U.S. Route 136 in Atchison County

-U.S. 159 west of Route 111 near Big Lake (could extend east overnight)

-U.S. 136 west of Rock Port (closed on Missouri and Nebraska sides)

The Missouri Department of Transporation said drivers wanting to head north on I-29 should use I-35 and then turn onto I-80 in Iowa.

For more information on road closures, visit https://www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding