MSHP reports 3 fatalities from Friday's winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol released statistics from Friday's winter storm and three people have died as a result of the storm.
Since 9 a.m. Friday, the highway patrol reports 2327 calls for service, 779 stranded motorists, 729 crashes, 60 injuries and three fatalities.
One of the fatalities occurred on I-70 near Oak Grove from a 15 vehicle crash.
Troopers said that roads are improving as of Saturday morning but many are still covered. People should be using caution and watching the forecast for more wintry weather.
