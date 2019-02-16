MSHP reports 3 fatalities from Friday's winter storm

Clear
The Missouri State Highway Patrol released statistics from Friday's winter storm and three people have died as a result of the storm.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol released statistics from Friday's winter storm and three people have died as a result of the storm.

Since 9 a.m. Friday, the highway patrol reports 2327 calls for service, 779 stranded motorists, 729 crashes, 60 injuries and three fatalities.

One of the fatalities occurred on I-70 near Oak Grove from a 15 vehicle crash.

Troopers said that roads are improving as of Saturday morning but many are still covered. People should be using caution and watching the forecast for more wintry weather. 

After Friday's snow, more snow will move in Saturday afternoon and evening. It looks like snow chances will increase after 3 p.m. and become likely by around 5 p.m. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. This system could bring a little bit of a wintry mix, mainly along Highway 36 and south.
