MSHP reports 30 crashes on first snow of the season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday morning, Northwest Missouri woke up to their first snowfall this season and the slick roads caught drivers by surprise.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said commuters had a difficult time navigating through their first dusting of snow during their morning commute.

Troop H reported 69 total weather related calls Monday morning. There was a total of 30 crashes; 24 non-injury and six injury related crashes. Troopers said eight people were injured in those six injury crashes.

Troopers said 26 motorists were stranded as a result of the winter weather.

According to MSHP, the majority of the incidents were caused by motorists driving too fast.

Keven Schneider, Superintendent of St. Joseph City Streets said when the first snow hits, drivers tend to have a hard time adjusting their driving patterns.

“Just human nature. You almost have to learn how to drive in it again. The main thing is to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you are going. That’s a big thing,” said Keven Schneider, Superintendent of St. Joseph City Streets.

St. Joseph City Streets hit the roads at 4 a.m. Monday morning to plow and salt the streets.

Schneider said city streets is continuing to monitor the weather. Once they start to see snow, they will resend out the plows.

MSHP troopers remind drivers when driving in winter conditions to slow down, leave plenty of space between cars and be fully attentive to driving.

For up-to-date roadway conditions, click here.