MSHP reports 7 roadway deaths over Labor Day Weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported fewer fatalities during the 2021 Labor Day weekend on Missouri roadways compared to 2020.

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 9:53 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol was busy during the 2021 Labor Day weekend.

Across Missouri, troopers responded to 351 crashes that resulted in 103 injuries and 7 fatalities. The number of crashes increasing from last year's 278, while the number of injuries and fatalities down from last year's 140 injuries and 18 fatalities.

Troopers also made 108 DWI arrests which is down from last year's 146.

On Missouri's waterways, troopers responded to 7 boating crashes resulting in 4 injuries and 1 fatality. However, MSHP say there were no drownings.

Today we saw highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were out of the south this morning, and eventually out of the north later this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold front. Humidity levels will also be much more comfortable after the front moves through. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.
