MSHP reports 7 roadway deaths over Labor Day Weekend

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol was busy during the 2021 Labor Day weekend.

Across Missouri, troopers responded to 351 crashes that resulted in 103 injuries and 7 fatalities. The number of crashes increasing from last year's 278, while the number of injuries and fatalities down from last year's 140 injuries and 18 fatalities.

Troopers also made 108 DWI arrests which is down from last year's 146.

On Missouri's waterways, troopers responded to 7 boating crashes resulting in 4 injuries and 1 fatality. However, MSHP say there were no drownings.