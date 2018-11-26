MSHP reports 9 deaths during holiday travel period

(MISSOURI)— The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the following:

2018 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Statistics:

Crashes ─ 587

Injuries ─ 108

Fatalities ─ 9

DWI ─ 86

Drug Arrests ─ 67

During the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 400 traffic crashes, which included 116 injuries. Statewide, 17 people died and 555 people were injured in 1,364 traffic crashes over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Troopers arrested 127 people for driving while intoxicated and made 117 drug arrests during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.]

Of the nine traffic crash fatalities troopers investigated, one fatality occurred in each of the following areas—Troop A, Lee’s Summit area, Troop D, Springfield area; Troop F, Jefferson City area, Troop G, Willow Springs area, and Troop H, St. Joseph area. Four fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring area.

The death in Troop H on Interstate 29 at the 48.8-mile marker in Buchanan County was 60-year-old Larry K. Whittet of Shawnee, Ks. Nurse Practitioner Stacy Biller pronounced Whittet dead at Mosaic Life Care. Whittet was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and Buchanan County EMS also responded to the scene.

MSHP is still looking for more information regarding the hit-and-run that resulted in Whittet's death.

Three people died in fatal traffic crashes on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

No one died in a traffic crash on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Three people died in fatal traffic crashes on Friday, November 23, 2018.

Three people died in fatal traffic crashes on November 24, 2018.

There were no boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, no boating while intoxicated arrests, and no drownings reported during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.