MSHP requests help with fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle that left the scene of a fatal traffic crash in St. Joseph.

According to a highway patrol crash report, the crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, November 21 on I-29 at mile marker 49. Two vehicles were travelling southbound on I-29 when they collided. One vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500, began skidding and travelled off the west side of the road and struck an embankment and overturned. The other vehicle fled the scene.

Larry Whittet, a 60 year-old man, died Friday from his injuries.

There is no description of the second vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. If you may have seen the second vehicle involved or have any information, you are urged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 816-387-2345.

