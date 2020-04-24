Clear
MSHP to resume CDL testing in some locations

They also will resume salvage inspections and bus inspections.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is trying to resume at least some of the services they've had to discontinue due to the coronavirus.

According to a tweet this afternoon, the patrol will resume testing for Commercial Drivers Licenses. However, the test will only be available in certain locations in the state.

Also, the patrol will resume their salvage inspections at all locations as well as bus inspections.

Lots of rain and clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. The area saw a more clouds and rain as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move away Saturday morning and temperatures will reach into the mid 60s.
