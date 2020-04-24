MSHP to resume CDL testing in some locations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is trying to resume at least some of the services they've had to discontinue due to the coronavirus.
According to a tweet this afternoon, the patrol will resume testing for Commercial Drivers Licenses. However, the test will only be available in certain locations in the state.
Also, the patrol will resume their salvage inspections at all locations as well as bus inspections.
