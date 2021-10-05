MSHP urges drivers to watch out for farm equipment on roadways

(ST. JOSEPH) Harvest Season is in full swing in Northwest Missouri, and that means that more farm equipment is hitting the roads.

"A lot of time people don't notice or don't even pay attention to realize that's coming down the road," said Jarrod Whitson, GM of St. Joseph Tractor Inc.

"You never know when you're gonna top over a hill and there's gonna be a big piece of equipment there whether it's gonna be a grain trailer, a combine or a tractor," said Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cpl. Dale Reuter.

So it's important for drivers to stay alert and to be mindful.

"Yea I mean we've had some customers that have been involved in accidents and been hit from the rear end before," said Whitson.

While they don't have specific numbers on the amount of accidents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol adds that they do see an increase of accidents every year during harvest season because drivers are not being patient enough.

"Just be patient, they are going to go from one field to the next, is it going to interrupt our daily travels a little bit? Sure it is, but we all need to be safe," said Reuter.

With the harvesting season here, it means larger and wider equipment on the road.

With the farmers encouraging drivers to not pass, and to even pull aside to let oncoming equipment pass.

"When they see a farmer coming from a long way, use that driveway, and get completely off the road, don't try to stay on the road and certainly don't try to pass, we run into that a lot too," said Whitson.

Those operating the equipment and the Highway Patrol, agree that safety is a top priority during the harvest season.

"They have a job to do and so do we as motor and public we need to be vigilant in what we are doing, we need to slow down, we need to take precautions of that nature and they are doing that same thing," said Reuter.