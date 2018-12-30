MSHP urging safety during holiday celebrations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As you make your plans for New Year's Eve, make sure you add finding a designated driver to the list if you plan on heading out and drinking.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, nine people died and 291 were injured in 845 crashes during the holiday in 2017 and this year, troopers are urging people to make smart decisions while out celebrating.

"I'd recommend that if you do plan on drinking, to have a plan in place for somebody to drive you," Lieutenant D.J. Hedrick with MSHP Troop H said. "Have a designated driver."

There are other options in St. Joseph if you do not have a designated driver. Both Uber and Lyft are available for people who need to get home after spending the night celebrating.

Troopers will be stepping up patrols to be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

"The Patrol takes pride in trying to avoid those serious accidents involving impaired drivers. That's why we are definitely out in force during this time," Hedrick said.

Hedrick also said that if you are driving New Year's Eve night, to drive defensively and to be on the lookout for possible drunk drivers. He recommends that if you see someone swerving on the roads, and you suspect them of being impaired, to call MSHP at *55.