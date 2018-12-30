Clear

MSHP urging safety during holiday celebrations

As you make your plans for New Year's Eve, make sure you add finding a designated driver to the list if you plan on heading out and drinking.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 11:10 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As you make your plans for New Year's Eve, make sure you add finding a designated driver to the list if you plan on heading out and drinking.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, nine people died and 291 were injured in 845 crashes during the holiday in 2017 and this year, troopers are urging people to make smart decisions while out celebrating.

"I'd recommend that if you do plan on drinking, to have a plan in place for somebody to drive you," Lieutenant D.J. Hedrick with MSHP Troop H said. "Have a designated driver."

There are other options in St. Joseph if you do not have a designated driver. Both Uber and Lyft are available for people who need to get home after spending the night celebrating.

Troopers will be stepping up patrols to be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

"The Patrol takes pride in trying to avoid those serious accidents involving impaired drivers. That's why we are definitely out in force during this time," Hedrick said.

Hedrick also said that if you are driving New Year's Eve night, to drive defensively and to be on the lookout for possible drunk drivers. He recommends that if you see someone swerving on the roads, and you suspect them of being impaired, to call MSHP at *55. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
After a beautiful end to the weekend, changes are on the way to start the work week and to end 2018. For tonight though, expect increasing clouds with a few rain showers possible towards morning. The best chance for rain tonight will be towards the I-35 corridor. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events