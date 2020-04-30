Clear
MWSU Board of Governors approves more than $5 million in cuts

The board unanimously approved more than $5 million worth of cuts that will wipe out dozens of entire programs. The board also approved slashing $1 million in administrative salaries and athletics budgets.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 7:59 AM
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 8:01 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western State University Board of Governors voted Wednesday to approve more than $5 million in program cuts reccommended by University President Matt Wilson.

The cuts will affect nearly 40 programs and more than 300 students and 60 faculty. According to the universit, 80 percent of the programs recommended for phase-out enroll on average fewer than four students per year.

Wilson said these cuts, while painful are in the end what's best for the university.

"We are building for the future, we are aligning our expenses with our revenues and we're phasing out the programs that are under enrolled so that we can shift our resources into those programs that are strong," Wilson said. 

Wilson added some of the short-term problems was the state withholding $1.9 million in funding because of shortages in the state budget due to COVID-19.

However, Wilson said the problems began long before this spring. Even with all the cuts, administrators announced two new programs Wednesday and are awaiting state approval on a third. In all Wilson has recommended adding six new programs including cinema, law, applied mathematics, esports management, cybersecurity, and earth and enviornmental science.

