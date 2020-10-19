MWSU "Center for Service" program seeks funding from city

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University has recently started a new program that is dedicated to community service and volunteering.

The "Center for Service" program, is a course for students to connect to community members and find volunteer work, all while receiving course credit for no cost.

In order for the course to be free of charge for students, Missouri Western receives funding from the city. This specific funding of $40,000 is key for the course to continue on.

"By resolution, they (city council) are going to vote on whether or not we are providing that value," said Dr. Gary Clapp, the Executive Director of Center for Service. "We don't want to stop this work. And with their help, we can actually then pay for that credit out of our funds rather than our of the student's funds or another source because funding is a real challenge for everyone right now."

St. Joseph's city council is presenting a resolution to the funding of $40,000 during the council meeting on Monday, October 19.

The annual budget for "Center for Service" stems from the Gaming Intuitives fund.