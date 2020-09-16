MWSU Griffon Band performs for the first time this year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western's Golden Griffon marching band is finding ways to perform in the middle of a pandemic.

Band Director Nathan Gay says, "So the group that was performing today, they've only been together a couple of times really, to get ready for this. Otherwise, we're in sectionals the whole time, outdoors, rehearsing with masks."

The marching band performed for the first time on Tuesday. Parading around the campus as their are no fall activites to perfrom at this semester.

"We can't perform as a full group just because of, just because of the risks," says Gay. "And so we're doing this every couple of weeks. We're going to split in half and play some tunes around campus."

The band director saying everything has changed, including a drastic number of band members this year, going from 118 to 86.

"Our band camp has changed, our rehearsal structure has changed, the way we're able to go out and do things has changed," says Gay. "The size of the group has changed."

With health and safety concerns, his priority is keeping his students safe and healthy as possible during this time.

"Otherwise, we're in sectionals the whole time, outdoors, rehearsing with masks," says Gay. "The guard and the drum-line wear masks all the time, and the winds just take them off when they play, they put them right back on when they're done. So, lots of hand-santizer, lots of wipes for hard surfaces."

Despite the changes this semester, the football team wants to give the marching band a sense of normalcy.

"They've asked us all there to make it more like a game environment," says Gay. "So that's going to be the only time this semester we can get the entire band together to perform. And so I think the students are really excited about that as well."

They also want to try something new. Many bands, choirs and orchestras around the wrold have been perfroming virtually, and the marching band wants to join in on the popular trend as well.

"It looks almost like a Zoom session, where you have different screens of people playing, but it's all mashed up all post-production," says Gay. "We're going to do the fight song for sure. And then we're going to pick another tune probably and do some promo videos for the future."

The marching band is grateful for the opportunity to still get the chance to do what they love.

"I think from what the Spring has taught us, is that just because it's different doesn't mean it's not...it's not a bad thing," says Gay.

For information on future marching band performances, you can visit the "Golden Griffon Marching Band" Facebook page for updates. They ask that if you do attend a band performance you wear a mask and practice social distancing.