MWSU, NWMSU closing campuses early Tuesday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western State University will close campus Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 due to impending winter storm.
Classes starting at 1:30 or later are cancelled.
Northwest Missouri State University will close campus today at 12:30.
