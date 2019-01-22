Clear
MWSU, NWMSU closing campuses early Tuesday afternoon

Missouri Western State University will close campus Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 due to impending winter storm.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 11:21 AM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 11:41 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western State University will close campus Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 due to impending winter storm.

Classes starting at 1:30 or later are cancelled. 

Northwest Missouri State University will close campus today at 12:30. 

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
