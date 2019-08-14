MWSU Police keeping Chiefs players, fans safe during training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For fans and players at Chiefs Training Camp, business appears to be as usual but for Missouri Western State University Police, it is another day of hard work.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe. Not just the players. Not just the chiefs staff. But all the visitors," Corporal Quentin Laws with university police said. "We walk around the grounds and make sure everyone is getting along."

MWSU Police along with the St. Joseph Police Department spent the last few months preparing for the Chiefs coming to town and the record number crowds this year's team would bring.

"We knew it was going to be bigger. We always try to be prepared. You never know what's going to happen on a day to day basis," said MWSU Police Chief Jill Voltmer. "We readjusted and reevaluated our plans and adapted to the number of people."

But with the bigger crowds comes the traffic concerns which helps these officers stay on their toes.

"When you bring in roughly 12,000 people. It's a shock. We have to control the traffic, open up the parking lots and make sure nobody gets into accidents," Laws said. "We've really appreciated everyone being on their best behavior."

Once practice finishes, then comes the fan mania where safety is the main concern on all sides.

"They like to crowd their favorite players and get those autographs. We try to keep them at a safe distance," Laws said."We want to make sure everybody gets to see them and enjoy the atmosphere."

Despite all the work to keep Chiefs Camp a memorable experience for fans and the team, it's also a memorable once for these officers.

"It's really exciting. We love the Chiefs here. It's great to play a small part in this," Laws said.

"We've enjoyed the excitement. It think it's been a fun family experience," Voltmer said. "It's been good for the city and the university."

Even with the record attendance at this year's camp, MWSU Police has not issued any citations or arrests.

Once Chiefs Training Camp ends on Thursday, their focus will be welcoming back students on campus for the fall semester this weekend.