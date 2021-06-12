Clear
MWSU, Sister of Solace team up for positive change

The nonprofit will be using space at the university's Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator to teach valuable job skills to women in the program.

Posted: Jun 12, 2021 2:02 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two area organizations joining forces for positive change. Sisters of Solace and Missouri Western have come together to provide an opportunity for struggling women to find their path to a better life.  

"I think it was a perfect marriage for what the community needed," Dr. Gary Clapp, director, Kit Bond Science, and Technology Incubator said. 

Sisters of Solace is a nonprofit organization that helps women fighting homelessness and drug addiction in their transition to a more positive lifestyle. 

Stacy Kerns, the executive director said the organization teaches job skills. 

"[Our sisters] make very high-quality products, learn some skills and earn an income," Kerns said. 

Stephanie Robertson is one of the sisters in the program, she faced many challenges in her life that left their mark on her

For 22 years, I've been out there doing the most," she said. 

Robertson's sister told her about Sisters of Solace, she was reluctant at first but decided to give it a try, 

"I love it," Robertson said. 

The organization has teamed up with Missouri Western to use space in the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator to help more women in the program make products such as candles, body butter, and bath soaps. 

The tasks give the women in the program a stronger work ethic and set them up for a brighter future

"This place makes you feel like you're somebody, and doing that was just phenomenal," Robertson said. 

Sisters of Solace houses six women in their eight-bedroom facility, staff say their goal is to restore dignity in the lives of those in their care.

This afternoon we saw thunderstorms roll through the area, however we should start to clear out by the evening hours. The rest of the night looks to gradually clear out with lows in the 60s. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend, however the humidity will be lower due to the cold front. Conditions look to stay dry this weekend and that will continue into early next week.
