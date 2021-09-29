MWSU annouces partnership with Family Guidance Center to address mental health

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staying on top of mental health has been a challenge for Missouri Western State University counselors.

On Wednesday help arrived in the form of a partnership announced between the university and the Family Guidance Center which provides mental health counseling.

Kristina Hannon, Co-CEO, Family Guidance Center said she is looking forward to working with students, and added that it was important to address the complex issues they can face in-person vs. virtually.

"So much of our work is done in people's homes or in schools," Hannon said. "It can be really hard to discuss depression and suicidality over a screen."

Hannon also said challenges when it comes to addressing mental health remain, one of the biggest is staffing.

"We don't have enough people going into this workforce to meet the demand," Hannon said.

The shortage comes as more young people are needing mental health services.

Hannon said it can be hard in many cases to find a mental health professional, she recommended people to be more observant of other's behavior, and if they see something wrong to talk about it.

if you see something with somebody, say something," Hannon said. "Start to get comfortable with that conversation."

MWSU president Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy said it's just as important to look inward.

"Knowing to recognize you're own signals, signs, and emotions, learning how to respond to them, and learning how to seek out help in a healthy way is incredibly important," Kennedy said.

The center and the university hope their partnership draws more attention to the topic of mental health and puts more students on a positive path.

"Well being today means not only you're physical well-being, but you're mental well-being," Kennedy said.

In addition to the full-time clinician, the family guidance center will also make a psychiatric provider available as needed.