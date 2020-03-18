MWSU ends in-person classes for the semester

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Both Western and Northwest Admistrators announce their universities will go to remote teaching for the rest of the spring semester.

Missouri Western State University president says although classes will move away from in person classes, it doesn't mean all courses will be held on a digital platform.

The university's faculty has creative freedom in transforming their courses.

“We’ve encouraged faculty to take consideration of the fact that our students may not have reliable internet access. They may not have a laptop or a computer and so be very careful in the terms of the delivery they use. We don’t anticipate that people will come inside of a classroom and be doing things there, so the idea is to shift it away from a person to person environment into something other,”said Matthew Wilson, Missouri Western State University President.

Wilson also said graduation will be postponed. Graduating seniors will still have an opportunity to walk, but a date has not been set yet.

For housing, students can stay on campus. The university's president announcing roughly 10% of students still living on campus.

For students who choose to leave the dorms and go home, their housing costs will be creditied for future tuition or housing payments.