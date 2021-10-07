MWSU business workshop kickoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Missouri Western State University Center for Entrepreneurship is partnering with Southside St. Joseph Development to put on a series of workshops.

Throughout the month of October, free workshops for small business owners will be offered every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Interserv Community Center.

This is intended for all business owners and anyone wanting to start their own business.

Tonight is the kickoff of the series, focusing on the seven steps to starting a business.

"Small businesses are so important to our economy, you know the small businesses provide jobs. They also if they're locally owned that money stays local. This is intended for anyone who's interested in entrepreneurship, small business owning so we encourage all and anyone to attend,” Annette Weeks, Executive Director for MWSU Center for Entrepreneurship said.

To register for the workshops, you can call 816-617-1451 or email mectrees@gmail.com.