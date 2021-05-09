Clear
MWSU commencement ceremonies held at Civic Arena

Nearly 500 students graduated from the University Saturday.

Posted: May 9, 2021 1:48 AM
Updated: May 9, 2021 1:48 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday’s graduation ceremonies were more than just celebrating the accomplishments of the nearly 500 students accepting their diplomas from Missouri Western State University, it was also a celebration of persevering during a pandemic.

"I’m so proud of our graduates today," Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, MWSU president said. 

Kennedy sent off her first class of graduates as university president, something no one was sure would even happen 6 months ago.

"We didn’t even know if we were going to have an academic year," She said. "We persevered and this is the culmination of that."

The pandemic brought uncertainty for so many in attendance including students and their families

"It was a little hard adapting to everything." William Constable, MWSU graduate said. 

Through it all, graduates said they stuck it out. Staff said they'll take with them the pride in knowing that they were able to face so much and overcome.

"The graduates today will never forget this year for many reasons, not only because of the pandemic but how they worked together and how they came together." Kennedy said. 

This year's commencement ceremonies recognized those who graduated in the Fall of 2020. 

