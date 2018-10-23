MWSU criminal justice department holds 38th annual career fair

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 38th annual Criminal Justice Day Career and Internship Fair brought in over 40 booths for students to make a first impression at Missouri Western State University.

Police departments from as far as Olathe, KS and Columbia, MO were at the event as well as St. Joseph Police. Universities were also at the event to allow students to discuss options of furthering their education.

Around 100-200 students show up to the event each year and the event allows them to take the next step in and even out of their academic careers.

"This is really a critical transition for our students," Suzanne Kissock, MWSU Criminal Justice, Legal Studies, and Social Work Department Chair said. "From academic life to professional life."



Students were prepped for the event by creating resumes and learning about what questions to ask and answer.