MWSU faces budget challenges, early start due to Covid-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Board of Governors at Missouri Western State University met to approve the budget for the new fiscal year as well as announce a new schedule for the upcoming fall semester.

Starting August 17th, students will be on campus ready to start the semester. The university’s president said the early start is a safety measure to complete the semester before winter hits.

"People are susceptible during the winter months," Matthew Wilson, president MWSU said. "That’s one of the adjustments that’s we’re looking to make."

The decision to move the semester up a few weeks might also impact the university's bottom line.

Missouri Western is still on track to face more budget challenges in the upcoming fiscal year despite efforts to reduce spending including several cuts to degree programs, staff, and faculty.

"Going into next year, the prediction is we’ll probably have $4 million dollars that will be withheld," Wilson said.

Thursday, the university's Board of Governors approved the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and fall semester schedule. It included a deficit of $2.9 million dollars in state funding in addition to that nearly $4 million the university was already set to lose.

Wilson said he still remains hopeful that the university’s response to the crisis will be beneficial in the long run.

"The blessing of our adversity is that we were ahead of the curve, He said. "I think that it actually positions us in a much better place to succeed."

The university had originally expected a deficit of $7 million.