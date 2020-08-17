MWSU first day back on campus since COVID-19 pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday was the first day back for Missouri Western State University students.

Students walking to class, wearing a facemask, said it was an unforgettable first day of school,“Today has been very interesting, very interesting,” said Isaiah Davis, MWSU senior.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed every aspect of college and students said they spent a lot of their first day trying to adjust to the new normal.

“I never thought that my official last first day would ever be like this,” said Davis.

Freshmen stepping onto their college campus for the first time said the biggest adjustment was getting use to wearing a mask.

“I had a class at 8 a.m. and everybody had the mask on. The only time they took it off is when the professor was talking to us and so it was kinda different, but everybody can adjust,” said CJ Buskin, MWSU freshman athlete.

MWSU welcomed back just over 1,000 students back to campus this semester and to ensure student safety, the university made some changes to what a college campus traditionally looks like.

The university is requiring students wear a face covering while inside public buidings and are encouraging social distancing. MWSU is holding a mixture of in-person and online classes. For classes that remain in-person, the university suggests using a seating chart to help physically distance, as well as assist in contact tracing if a student were to test positive.

While students on campus said it'll take some time to get use to the new guidelines, Griffins said overall they're happy with the university's COVID-19 approach.

“Yes, I feel safe. We have a good quarantine policy. If anyone has symptoms,they all have to stay in their dorm. If someone tests positive, they have to go home. Everything should stay stable,” said Buskin.

COVID-19 brought the spring semester to a halt, students walking into the fall semester said they hope the pandemic leaves this upcoming school year untouched.

“You know, it’s always good to see friends that we haven’t seen since March. It’s good to see all the people again and just be back in school. We’re just happy to be here,” said Davis.

For more information of MWSU's COVID-19 plan, visit their website.