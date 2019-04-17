MWSU holds discussions about effects of child abuse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Missouri Western State University tackled the topic of child abuse Wednesday at the Kemper Recital Hall on campus.

Several speakers met at the university to discuss the many ways in which child abuse occurs.

Among the topics discussed were the effects child abuse can have on a developing brain and the importance of discovering how the brain works and responds to this kind of trauma.

Speakers stressed the importance of new discoveries and advances in science and technology that help to better understand the brain.

"Without having the science to really tell us how the brain is responsible for this we come up with a variety of things that we sort of have to theorize and in a lot of ways guess." Dr. Dawn O'Malley Psychologist and guest speaker said.

The goal of the two-day event is to share information with educators, law enforcement, social workers and other related professions. Similar discussions will take place tomorrow at the university. Guests will need to register to attend.

