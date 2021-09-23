Clear
MWSU hosting two free Covid-19 vaccination events

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 3:13 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University and Heart to Heart International are teaming up to host two free Covid-19 vaccination events.

The events will be Tuesday, September 28th and Tuesday, October 26th from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the Hoff Conference Rooms, Blum Student Union rooms 218-219. The events are free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome or people can register online.

Participants can choose between the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Those who choose one of the two-shot vaccines can receive the first dose on September 28th and the second dose on October 26th. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at both. Booster shots will also be available at both events for anyone who qualifies.

“Our message to the campus community has been consistent: widespread vaccination is the best way to ensure that we are able to remain operational and to continue offering the vibrant, on-campus experience for our students as we are doing this fall and beyond,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president. “I’m very happy that Heart to Heart International has agreed to assist in working with our campus and the St. Joseph community.”

It was another cool start this morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. This afternoon we warmed up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
