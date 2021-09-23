MWSU hosting two free Covid-19 vaccination events

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University and Heart to Heart International are teaming up to host two free Covid-19 vaccination events.

The events will be Tuesday, September 28th and Tuesday, October 26th from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the Hoff Conference Rooms, Blum Student Union rooms 218-219. The events are free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome or people can register online.

Participants can choose between the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Those who choose one of the two-shot vaccines can receive the first dose on September 28th and the second dose on October 26th. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at both. Booster shots will also be available at both events for anyone who qualifies.

“Our message to the campus community has been consistent: widespread vaccination is the best way to ensure that we are able to remain operational and to continue offering the vibrant, on-campus experience for our students as we are doing this fall and beyond,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western’s president. “I’m very happy that Heart to Heart International has agreed to assist in working with our campus and the St. Joseph community.”