MWSU hosts blood drive for homecoming week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Homecoming week is in full force at Missouri Western, with today’s event saving lives.

The Community Blood Center held a blood drive on campus today, calling it ‘Donors Are Out of This World’ in accordance with the ‘Stars Afar, Griffs We Are’ homecoming theme this year.

Students lined up outside of the truck waiting their turn to donate blood to save a life, an important cause this year due to the blood shortage happening right now.

“We have had a shortage of blood and we need to have a collection of 600 units per day to meet the demand of our area hospitals. So this is a very important blood drive here at the school and we’re so appreciative of their commitment and support of today’s blood drive,” Community Blood Center Account Manager Wendy Eisele said.

If you are interested in donating blood through the Community Blood Center, you can go to savealifenow.org and search by zip code for a blood drive near you.