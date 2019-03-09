Clear

MWSU hosts final university presidential candidate

Missouri Western State University has hosted three university president candidates this week.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2019 12:12 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The third and final Missouri Western State University president candidate visited with the community Friday afternoon. 

Juliann Mazachek, current Washburn University Vice President of Academic Affairs, told an auditorium full of students, staff and community leaders why she should be selected as the University's next president. 

She told the crowd she was the first in her family to go to college—and that helping first generation students at Missouri Western is one way they can increase the schools retention and graduation rate. 

Mazachek received her PhD in accounting from Kansas. 

The two other finalists hosted forums earlier this week. 

Former University of Akron President and current law professor Matthew Wilson visited Monday and on Wednesday, Terisa Riley, the Senior Vice-President of Student Affairs and University Administration at Texas A&M-Kingsville—visited Missouri Western.

Current Missouri Western President Dr. Robert Vartabedian will retire this summer after leading the school for 11 years. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 39°
A strong storm system is pushing through this Saturday morning bringing us widespread rain since the overnight hours. We will continue to get some rain, even hear a few rumbles of thunder through the early afternoon. Highs for your Saturday will be into the 40s to the lower 50s. Winds will be picking up behind the system from the west, gusting at 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for southern portions of the KQ2 Viewing Area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events