MWSU hosts final university presidential candidate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The third and final Missouri Western State University president candidate visited with the community Friday afternoon.

Juliann Mazachek, current Washburn University Vice President of Academic Affairs, told an auditorium full of students, staff and community leaders why she should be selected as the University's next president.

She told the crowd she was the first in her family to go to college—and that helping first generation students at Missouri Western is one way they can increase the schools retention and graduation rate.

Mazachek received her PhD in accounting from Kansas.

The two other finalists hosted forums earlier this week.

Former University of Akron President and current law professor Matthew Wilson visited Monday and on Wednesday, Terisa Riley, the Senior Vice-President of Student Affairs and University Administration at Texas A&M-Kingsville—visited Missouri Western.

Current Missouri Western President Dr. Robert Vartabedian will retire this summer after leading the school for 11 years.