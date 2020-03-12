Clear
MWSU, other universities altering schedules due to Coronavirus

MWSU administrators announced late Thursday that they would be extending Spring Break until March 23.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 6:46 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) University administrators from across the region have announced scheduling changes due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Missouri Western - Spring Break extended to March 23

Northwest - Online classes through March 20, classes resume March 23

Benedictine - Spring Break extended to March 23

University of Missouri - Online classes through March 20, then Spring Break

University of Kansas - Online classes through March 20, classes resume March 23


