MWSU, other universities altering schedules due to Coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) University administrators from across the region have announced scheduling changes due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Missouri Western - Spring Break extended to March 23
Northwest - Online classes through March 20, classes resume March 23
Benedictine - Spring Break extended to March 23
University of Missouri - Online classes through March 20, then Spring Break
University of Kansas - Online classes through March 20, classes resume March 23
