MWSU pauses Athletic Director search

University president Elizabeth Kennedy announced the search will pause until January.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 10:52 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) Missouri Western will wait a little bit longer to find out who the next Director of Athletics will be.

University president Elizabeth Kennedy announced the search will pause until January.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Kennedy said, "After careful review and consideration of our three finalists who visited campus earlier this month, and after consultation with many people on campus and in the community, we are pausing the search and will reopen the position in January, after the holiday. While all three candidates are highly qualified and capable people, none stood out as the right fit for Missouri Western at this time, and that needs to be our standard in all hiring decisions."

Theresa Grosbach, who has served as interim Director of Athletics since September, will remain in that role.

