MWSU raising money for Make-A-Wish boy

(St. Joseph, Mo.)— Missouri Western State University is asking for your help to help one little boy's wish come true.

"Griffs Give Back" is holding their annual "Make-A-Wish" week.

This year, they are helping the organization raise money for little Carson, 4.

Carson is diagnosed with a nervous system disorder that has left him non-verbal and has respiratory issues.

His wish is to have a complete room makeover and with the community's help, his wish is about to come true.

Missouri Western is hosting a week of events to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

On February 7, there will be a fundraiser in the Blum Lobby from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On February 8, there will be an Open Mic Night in Blum 222 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On February 12, there will be a "Doge for Cancer" Dodgeball event in the Looney Old Gym at 6:30 p.m.

It all leads up to the big party reveal for Carson and his family next Wednesday night in between the women's and men's basketball games at the MWSU Fieldhouse.

You can call (816) 271-4166 or visit the "Griffs Give Back" office on the second floor in the Blum Union Building on campus.