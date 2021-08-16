Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MWSU requiring masks for fall semester

The mandate for face coverings was put in place as the highly contagious delta variant continues to surge case numbers.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 4:48 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University announced Monday it will require students and staff to wear masks indoors as they return to campus next week.

The requirement will go into effect on Monday, August 23, regardless of a student or staff member's vaccination status, and covers classrooms, and hallways and meeting rooms. There is no mask requirement when a student or staffer is outdoors, or when anyone is alone in a private office, or eating or drinking.

The mandate for face coverings was put in place as the highly contagious delta variant continues to surge case numbers.

The university said it will revisit the mask mandate policy every two weeks beginning Sept. 6.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Tomorrow will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. Winds will stay calm today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up this week with highs making a run for the 90s by mid week. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will exist on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through our area. Lingering rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories