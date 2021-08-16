MWSU requiring masks for fall semester

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University announced Monday it will require students and staff to wear masks indoors as they return to campus next week.

The requirement will go into effect on Monday, August 23, regardless of a student or staff member's vaccination status, and covers classrooms, and hallways and meeting rooms. There is no mask requirement when a student or staffer is outdoors, or when anyone is alone in a private office, or eating or drinking.

The mandate for face coverings was put in place as the highly contagious delta variant continues to surge case numbers.

The university said it will revisit the mask mandate policy every two weeks beginning Sept. 6.