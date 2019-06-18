MWSU residential hall named after retiring president, Dr. Vartabedian

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western State University Board of Governors honored current president Dr. Robert Vartabedian at his last board meeting on Tuesday.

Vartabedian is stepping down from his role as president of the University after 11 years.

"I couldn't be happier with spending the last 11 years of my career here," Vartabedian said. "I'm very gratified, and we were able to accomplish a number of important things thanks to the wonderful people I've been able to work with."

Board members voted unanimously to re-name Griffon Hall as Vartabedian Hall after the president.

"I didn't have any idea. I figured because my last name was so hard to pronounce they would never even consider something like that," Vartabedian said. "So, that was a complete surprise and certainly a wonderful honor."

The president named the Chiefs Training Camp, the Cronkite Memorial and the new athletic facilities as just a few of the accomplishments he's proud of over his career at Western.

Vartabedian said in his retirement, he plans on spending more time with his family and being a full-time grandpa to his three grandsons.