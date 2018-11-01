MWSU seeking public input on next president

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The public is invited to a forum with the firm helping coordinate the search for Missouri Western State University’s next president.

Dr. Garry Owens and Kimberly Templeton, executive search associates with AGB Search, will be on campus to meet with students, faculty, administrators, alumni and community members to learn more about what Missouri Western is looking for in its next president.

The public is invited to an open forum as part of the process at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, in the Kemper Recital Hall, Spratt Hall room 101.

Those who are unable to attend or who would like to provide additional information after attending the forum can submit written comments through Missouri Western’s presidential search web site.

Dr. Robert Vartabedian, Missouri Western’s current president, has announced plans to retire July 1, 2019.