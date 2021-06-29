MWSU softball head coach resigns after 20 seasons for DI opportunity

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University head softball coach Jen Bagley Trotter has resigned after 20 season with the Griffons for another coaching opportunity at the NCAA Division I level.

Western announced Bagley Trotter's departure on Tuesday. Bagley Trotter has accepted an offer to become the next head coach at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"My heart is torn in two pieces," said Coach Bagley Trotter. "I'm excited to go home to Minnesota and make history with the University of St. Thomas, but I'm deeply saddened that I will no longer coach the Griffs. I have put my whole heart into Missouri Western and have had the opportunity to love so many great humans along the way. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity and memories made over the past 20 years."

Trotter came to Missouri Western in 2001 as a first-time head coach after stints as an assistant at Humboldt State and Minnesota State Moorhead. She leaves with 676 career wins, which is the most in the history of the MIAA. Bagley Trotter went 676-404 overall and 276-152 in the MIAA.

"During Jen's two decades of service to Missouri Western, her teams have been the most consistently successful of any in our athletic department," said Dr. Josh Looney, MWSU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. "Griffon Softball has consistently exceeded goals for excellence in the classroom, in competition and in the community. In addition, Jen has been a tremendous coach, colleague and friend for the University. She is a Hall of Famer and among the best to coach at MWSU and in the MIAA. There isn't a better person to lead the first Division III to Division I transition in the modern history of NCAA Softball. We will all be following the success of St. Thomas Softball for years to come."

Bagley Trotter was named the MIAA Coach of the Year four times during her career. She led the Griffons to two MIAA Regular Season Championships, two MIAA Tournament Championships, 11 NCAA Tournament Appearances and 13, 30-win seasons.

The community is invited to celebrate Coach Bagley Trotter's career on Tuesday, July 6 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Hi Ho Bar & Grill.