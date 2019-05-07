MWSU softball returns to NCAA tournament

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— After watching the NCAA Tournament from home last year, the Missouri Western softball team is back in the tournament.

"Last year not making it, makes this year a little sweeter," Head coach Jen Bagley-Trotter said. "I've been saying it all year—I love coaching this team, so I'm excited to take this group of women on a bus and go do what we do and get the best result we can."

While watching the selection show Monday morning, there was a sense of relief amongst the players because they knew they played their best ball when it mattered the most.

"I think just believing in ourselves and knowing that we can do it because we didn't want to be the team like last year," Sophomore pitcher Kaili Hands said. "We had to change that and now we've been very successful, but it's been a lot of fun."

And the Griffons went from flirting with .500 softball through the first part of the season to winning 16-straight MIAA games to end the regular season—positioning them for a run in the MIAA Tournament.

"Watching the kind of the evolution of this team has been really fun," Bagley-Trotter said. "I enjoy going to practice. I enjoy being around them, so I'm really glad we didn't have to say goodbye yesterday."

The Griffons will open play in Central Region 2 Thursday as the No. 6 seed taking on No. 3 Augustana in Winona, Minnesota.