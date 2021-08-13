MWSU softball team helps AFL-CIO prepare for shoe distribution

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, Missouri Western State University Softball team loaded up boxes of shoes for AFL-CIO Community Service's "Soles for Christ" shoe distribution next week.

The softball team volunteered their morning to assist the agency transfer 3,000 pairs of shoes from AFL-CIO onto a Teamster semi truck and then unloaded the shoes at Civic Center Arena.

The student athletes said after receiving all the love and support they get from the community, they wanted to give back.

“We’re shaping the future of the community, so what better way to do that than help out the kids?” said Emma Hoffart, MWSU softball player and 5th year senior.

More than 1,200 children in need will receive a donated pair of shoes next week.

"Soles for Christ" shoe distribution is August 17-19th hosted at Civic Arena.

Tuesday's hours run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Penny Adams, Executed Director for AFL-CIO, said it's a program families have relied on for nearly 20 years. The event helps send kids back to school feeling confident and ready to learn.

“It’s a way to boost the child’s self esteem. They have new tennis shoes to start the year with, school supplies from the salvation army and it just gets them geared up and excited for school,” said Penny Adams, AFL-CIO Executive Director.

This year, families will pick out their child's shoes at Civic Arena to provide more space to social distance.

Adams said she's ready to welcome the program back after having to limit services last year.

“We sent out emails to all school counselors saying, ‘we’re not going to be able to do the program, but if you need a child that desperately needs a pair of shoes, contact us.’ So, we did 115 and we took them to the schools or the schools came and picked them up,” said Adams.

AFL-CIO staff said if they don't have a child's shoe size, they will buy a pair of shoes. No child will go home without a pair of shoes.

Adams said there is no need for families to camp out early as there will be ample amounts of shoes available.