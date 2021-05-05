Clear
MWSU spring commencement moved to Civic Arena

Posted: May 5, 2021 6:33 PM
Updated: May 5, 2021 6:33 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Due to expected rain this weekend, Missouri Western State University has announced that the spring commencement ceremonies will be held in the Civic Arena this Saturday.

Missouri's commissioner of higher education Zora Mulligan will speak at the two Spring Commencement ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8 in the St. Joseph Civic Arena. 

The ceremonies were moved indoors because of predicted inclement weather both Saturday and Sunday.

Approximately 550 Fall 2020 and Spring and Summer 2021 graduates are expected to participate in the two ceremonies. 

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to invited guests only (up to 6 per graduate). 

Face coverings are required. 

Both ceremonies will be streamed online for those unable to attend in person. 

