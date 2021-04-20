MWSU plans to return to a pre-COVID fall 2021 semester

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The last school year has been tough on some Missouri Western students, especially in the classroom.

“You're not really getting the full experience out of your classes, so you know, when COVID is not around you get a better overall learning experience I think,” said MWSU student Michael Lauer.

Living on campus during a pandemic was not what many students expected.

No activities. No dorm events.

But students think that the University has handled the COVID situation well.

“I think they did things really well with the whole COVID and social distancing and stuff," said Lauer.

And after the long year classes will soon return to somewhat of a normal fall.

“I’m very excited to say, that in the fall we are moving as close back to normal pre-COVID as safely as possible,” said MWSU President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy.

Missouri Western plans to hold their in-person classes in the fall, along with their regular amount of online courses.

Out of all the in-person classes, 15% of those will be a hybrid of online and in-person.

But that is not the only changes in the Fall.

“So the college experience that everybody is looking for, football games, homecoming, western week, student organizations, Greek life, all of those things will be back on campus,” said Kennedy.

While they won't require students and staff to get the vaccine, they do encourage it.

Whether a vaccine is received or not, there will be protocols in place.

“Keeping COVID protocols in place working to make sure we’re doing safe things, but also given where our numbers are and as we watch our vaccination rates increase, being able to relax some of those standards as well,” said Kennedy.

Students and school officials hopeful for fall.

“Students who maybe took a gap year or took some time off. This is the time to comeback because you'll be safe, you'll be healthy and we’ll have the full college experience for you at Missouri Western,” said Kennedy.

“I just really hope to come back to a sense of normalcy,” said Lauer.