Magical Mayhem at East Hills Mall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Magicians from across the area came to the East Hills Mall on Saturday, performing some of their best tricks while wowing a captive audience.

Magic, Magicians & Mayhem an event put on by local members of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, brought many to the mall to get exposed to and inspired by the wonder of magic.

In addition to a few magic shows throughout the day, the event also featured magic classes for those who were interested in learning the ropes of what it takes to become a magician.

"The next David Copperfield could be here today." Shawn Rivera, a magician said.

Whether tricks involve cutting people or just cutting a deck of cards, magicians say it’s not an easy road to joining their ranks. They say it requires lots of hours of time and dedication.

"Lots of practice, lots of sleight of hand," Rivera said.

Rivera said he's been interested in magic since he was young, his best advice for up and coming magicians is to start early.

"I’ve been doing magic ever since I was ten years old," he said. "I got a magic set for Christmas one year and got hooked.

Now Rivera is part of the show performing card tricks, other magicians worked with audience members for their tricks.

Lu Nelson, a father brought his kids to see some magic at the mall when he became part of the act.

"I got up on stage with my son and he was very happy to saw me in half," Nelson said.

While there were plenty of surprises for the magicians to share with the crowds, some magicians said the crowds had a bit of a surprise for them in terms of interest.

"I even had adults sitting in on some of the magic classes," David Sandy, a magician said.

Magicians at the mall said it's never too late in life to experience the wonder of magic for the first time.

"We get to enjoy the best show because we get to watch people enjoy the magic." Sandy said.

Saturday's event ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.