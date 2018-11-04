Clear

Magicians come to East Hills Mall

KC based Magicians bring their show to St. Joseph for the second year

Posted: Nov. 4, 2018 12:20 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Magicians based out of Kansas City came to the East Hills Mall Saturday. They brought a show full of fun, escape and tricks.
The head organizer and one of the performers said the great thing about magic is that you're never too old to enjoy it.

"They say oh magic's for kids, well there's a kid in everyone," David Sandy, magician, head organizer, said. "I can see the expressions on the adults faces as well as the kid, and that magic that momentary sense of wonder brings out that childlike sense in all of us."

This is the second year the act performed in town.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain continues to be in the forecast overnight before some drying out occurs as we go into Sunday. Low temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events