Magicians come to East Hills Mall

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Magicians based out of Kansas City came to the East Hills Mall Saturday. They brought a show full of fun, escape and tricks.

The head organizer and one of the performers said the great thing about magic is that you're never too old to enjoy it.

"They say oh magic's for kids, well there's a kid in everyone," David Sandy, magician, head organizer, said. "I can see the expressions on the adults faces as well as the kid, and that magic that momentary sense of wonder brings out that childlike sense in all of us."

This is the second year the act performed in town.