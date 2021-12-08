Magnitude 4.3 earthquake near Salina, Kansas this morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This morning at 7:45 a.m. a 4.3 magnitude earthquake rocked central Kansas, just 16 miles southeast of Salina, Kansas according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of roughly 1.8 miles beneath the epicenter. The exact measurements of the earthquake may be revised as scientists continue to review the data. No damage has been reported at this time.

If you think you may have felt the earthquake, you can report it to the USGS following the link here.